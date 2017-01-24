The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What The Women’s March Should Remind Us About Black Women [EXCLUSIVE]

21 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
The Women’s March this weekend was an amazing moment globally for the fight for women’s rights. Jeff Johnson shouts out the awesome trio of women who were behind the march’s organization, but cautions against a trend often seen in feminist movements.

He highlights the importance of uplifting black women’s voices, because they sometimes get drowned out by white supremacy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

