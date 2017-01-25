Are You Ready To See Kanye On Reality TV?

If you’re a little curious to know what goes on in Kanye West’s household then this may be a major key behind the mastermind, or maybe just fabricated for the cameras. Who knows, but expect to see Kanye West on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians… regularly.

While Rob and Chyna have been banned from the show, Kanye will be a new addition with the cast.

“Kanye has been spotted on KUWTK in the past, but his appearances on the show have been brief, partly per the request of his management, who thought that being a regular on a reality show would cheapen his brand. But now, he’s seemingly accepted that being Kim’s husband requires him to participate in the reality TV franchise that has been such a big part of her family’s rise to prominence… “Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” a source close to KUWTK told People. “He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.” – HNHH

I miss the old Kanye….

Source: HNHH /YouTube

