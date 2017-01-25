JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Are You Ready To See Kanye On Reality TV?

3 hours ago

justash
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 29, 2016

Source: Alo Ceballos / Getty

If you’re a little curious to know what goes on in Kanye West’s household then this may be a major key behind the mastermind, or maybe just fabricated for the cameras. Who knows, but expect to see Kanye West on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians… regularly.

While Rob and Chyna have been banned from the show, Kanye will be a new addition with the cast.

“Kanye has been spotted on KUWTK in the past, but his appearances on the show have been brief, partly per the request of his management, who thought that being a regular on a reality show would cheapen his brand. But now, he’s seemingly accepted that being Kim’s husband requires him to participate in the reality TV franchise that has been such a big part of her family’s rise to prominence… “Kanye is really trying to please Kim. He realizes that his difficult behavior has been extremely draining for her,” a source close to KUWTK told People. “He is trying to make it up to Kim by going along with things that are important to her. The show is still important to Kim, so Kanye will support her.” – HNHH

I miss the old Kanye….

Source: HNHH /YouTube

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , kanye , kanye west , Keeping up with the Kardashians , KIM K , midday mayhem , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 1 day ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 2 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 2 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 3 days ago
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 5 days ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 5 days ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 5 days ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 6 days ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 6 days ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 6 days ago
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 1 week ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 1 week ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 2 weeks ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 2 weeks ago