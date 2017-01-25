JustAsh
Remy Ma Shares She Suffered A Miscarriage

3 hours ago

It has to be difficult for any woman to share something like this, celebrity or not famous at all, Remy Ma shares something very personal.

If you missed Monday’s episode of #LHHNY it was quite emotional.

“The episode started out with news that Remy Ma & husband, Papoose, were finally expecting their first child together, but by show’s end the female rapper revealed some heartbreaking news that she had an ectopic pregnancy and suffered a miscarriage. Worse of all however, Remy won’t be able to have any kids moving forward either.” – HNHH

First, thank you to everyone that sent their congrats as well as condolences🙏🏽 This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all. I was totally against it but in a fit of crying @papoosepapoose said ” you are not the only one going thru this , we will get thru it” …made me realize how many women like myself experience the same thing and don’t have a strong partner by their side to say it will be alright. So I’m here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so Thank you to the staff at the hospital I was in; you all were super nice & respectful and did everything to ensure I was comfortable. And to Dr. Razmzan , who came to perform my surgery at 5am, who tried his best to leave me scarless and succeeded, who eased any fears I had- THANK YOU, & don’t retire yet cuz once we find the right in vitro dr you have to deliver my babies 😘#BlackLove #RemyMa #MeetTheMackies

Source: HNHH 

