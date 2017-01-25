Remy Ma Shares She Suffered A Miscarriage

It has to be difficult for any woman to share something like this, celebrity or not famous at all, Remy Ma shares something very personal.

If you missed Monday’s episode of #LHHNY it was quite emotional.

“The episode started out with news that Remy Ma & husband, Papoose, were finally expecting their first child together, but by show’s end the female rapper revealed some heartbreaking news that she had an ectopic pregnancy and suffered a miscarriage. Worse of all however, Remy won’t be able to have any kids moving forward either.” – HNHH

Source: HNHH

