The Oscar Nominations Are In See Who Made The List!!!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has just announced the nominees for the Academy Awards. Unlike with previous years’ press conference, a number of stars introduced the nominations in videos posted to social media and airing on ABC’s Good Morning America.

La La Land got a total of 14 nominations, which ties it with Titanic and All About Eve for the most for a film in Academy Award history. In addition, Mel Gibson got himself back into the good graces of Hollywood, and six African-American themed films and nearly a dozen black actors and filmmakers were recognized.

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live on ABC on February 26th. Here are the nominations in the major categories.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Emma Stone, La La Land

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Supporting Actress

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight