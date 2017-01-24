Mariah Carey Drops A Diss Track About Her X Featuring YG!

Mariah Carey plans to “Ether” her billionaire ex-fiance, James Packer — and she’ll have some help.
TMZ reports that Mimi recently laid down vocals for a new breakup song-slash-diss track featuring YG. Apparently the new collaborators work quickly, since they’ve already completed the record and a video to go with it.
The video is due to premiere on Sunday’s season finale of the Mariah’s World docuseries.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Mariah thinks this could be the next “Shake It Off” — an empowering anthem for women dealing with bad breakups.
- This should help give the last episode a little ratings boost.
- The good thing about dealing with painful events in real life is you can take those emotions and turn them into hit songs.
