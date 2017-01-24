Fasho Celebrity News
Mariah Carey Drops A Diss Track About Her X Featuring YG!

2 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Mariah Carey plans to “Ether” her billionaire ex-fiance, James Packer — and she’ll have some help.

TMZ reports that Mimi recently laid down vocals for a new breakup song-slash-diss track featuring YG. Apparently the new collaborators work quickly, since they’ve already completed the record and a video to go with it.

The video is due to premiere on Sunday’s season finale of the Mariah’s World docuseries.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Mariah thinks this could be the next “Shake It Off” — an empowering anthem for women dealing with bad breakups.
  • This should help give the last episode a little ratings boost.
  • The good thing about dealing with painful events in real life is you can take those emotions and turn them into hit songs.
