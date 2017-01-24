Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl

This is a wonderful end to what was a very tumultuous pregnancy.

12 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Little Rudy Huxtable is all grown up! That’s right, The Cosby Show actress Keshia Knight-Pulliam has given birth to a baby girl and is now officially part of the Mommy Club. Keshia even gave her new daughter a name that is truly befitting of a princess.

As reported by E! News, Keshia Knight-Pulliam gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Ella Grace. Despite having a very tumultuous pregnancy, due to the breakdown and ultimate end of her marriage to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell last year, Keshia continued to soldier on and shared her pregnancy journey on social media for her fans to follow.

After initially announcing her pregnancy in July 2016, Ed Hartwell filed for divorce only a few days later. What followed was a nasty bout of the former NFL player bashing her and demanding a DNA test. Nevertheless, all of that drama appears to be over now and Keshia has a healthy baby girl that will no doubt take up most of her time and attention.

She posted the first pic of baby Ella Grace on Instagram that shows her holding the newborn. You can check out the picture BELOW:

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam

A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on

 

We here at HB want to send huge congratulations to Keshia Knight-Pulliam and wish her nothing but happiness as she experiences the joys of motherhood!

 

