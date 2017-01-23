Withrow High School Students Come Together After Someone Vandalized The School!!!

I’m sad Cincinnati, that someone would stoop so low to vandalize Withrow High school. (FOX19)
State and local officials are calling for an investigation after racial slurs and swastikas are found spray painted on and around the facility on Sunday.I can’t believe someone did this. I hope they are arrested and dealt with with properly.
Rep. Alicia Reece, a former Withrow student, said she plans to formally request the attorney general look into “an emerging criminal pattern” between the two incidents.
Cincinnati we must continue to pray. We can not let this type of thing get to our kids, we must also keep the peace once the person guilty is found.
National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]
28 photos Launch gallery
National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]
1. img_26321 of 28
2. img_26362 of 28
3. img_26403 of 28
4. img_26474 of 28
5. img_26415 of 28
6. img_26306 of 28
7. img_26197 of 28
8. img_26188 of 28
9. img_26139 of 28
10. img_260010 of 28
11. img_260311 of 28
12. img_265212 of 28
13. img_268613 of 28
14. img_268314 of 28
15. img_267315 of 28
16. img_267416 of 28
17. img_267717 of 28
18. img_267818 of 28
19. img_267019 of 28
20. img_266720 of 28
21. img_265821 of 28
22. img_264822 of 28
23. 10404105_10100670997208100_3095015205826625303_n23 of 28
24. 10367145_10100670971349920_4253491162030052669_n24 of 28
25. 10850302_10100670969743140_3972135672089985527_n25 of 28
26. 10868054_10100670966744150_4841528652198385700_n26 of 28
27. 10857890_10100670963770110_5056890011998418936_n27 of 28
28. 10846266_10100670963086480_3972902247118772446_n28 of 28
comments – Add Yours