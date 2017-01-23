Fasho Celebrity News
Withrow High School Students Come Together After Someone Vandalized The School!!!

13 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
I’m sad Cincinnati, that someone would stoop so low to vandalize Withrow High school.  (FOX19)

State and local officials are calling for an investigation after racial slurs and swastikas are found spray painted on and around the facility on Sunday.I can’t believe someone did this. I hope they are arrested and dealt with with properly.

Rep. Alicia Reece, a former Withrow student, said she plans to formally request the attorney general look into “an emerging criminal pattern” between the two incidents.

Cincinnati we must continue to pray. We can not let this type of thing get to our kids, we must also keep the peace once the person guilty is found.

