Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

THE GAME: Thanks Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

2 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

The Game celebrated an anniversary and extended an olive branch at the same time.

The Compton rapper’s debut album, The Documentary, turned 12 this week, and he decided to commemorate the moment on Instagram. Game wrote, “12 years ago today I dropped my first album. An album that would go on to sell 10 million copies worldwide and reshape my city and coast.”

He then shouted out to two of the men responsible for helping make his dream come true. “I’m forever in debt to Dr. Dre for believing in my dream and 50 Cent for helping push it through the final stages.”

Talk About It:

  • Game and Fif’ should end their beef and music together again.
  • Game’s album was highly anticipated before it dropped — and it lived up to the hype.
  • There are a lot more artists coming from the West Coast now than there were when Game started. Game’s peers were mainly Snoop and Xzibit.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit

22 photos Launch gallery

50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit

Continue reading THE GAME: Thanks Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit

50 cent , donjuanfasho , dr dre , Fasho Celebrity News , thanks , the game

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 18 hours ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 19 hours ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 1 day ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 2 days ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 2 days ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 2 days ago
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 4 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 6 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 1 week ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 1 week ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 1 week ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago