THE GAME: Thanks Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

The Game celebrated an anniversary and extended an olive branch at the same time.
The Compton rapper’s debut album, The Documentary, turned 12 this week, and he decided to commemorate the moment on Instagram. Game wrote, “12 years ago today I dropped my first album. An album that would go on to sell 10 million copies worldwide and reshape my city and coast.”
He then shouted out to two of the men responsible for helping make his dream come true. “I’m forever in debt to Dr. Dre for believing in my dream and 50 Cent for helping push it through the final stages.”
Talk About It:
- Game and Fif’ should end their beef and music together again.
- Game’s album was highly anticipated before it dropped — and it lived up to the hype.
- There are a lot more artists coming from the West Coast now than there were when Game started. Game’s peers were mainly Snoop and Xzibit.
50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
22 photos Launch gallery
50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit
1. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 22
2. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 22
3. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 22
4. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 22
5. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 22
6. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 22
7. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 7 of 22
8. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 22
9. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 22
10. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 22
11. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 11 of 22
12. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 12 of 22
13. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 13 of 22
14. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 14 of 22
15. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 15 of 22
16. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 16 of 22
17. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 17 of 22
18. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 18 of 22
19. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 19 of 22
20. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 20 of 22
21. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 21 of 22
22. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 22 of 22
comments – Add Yours