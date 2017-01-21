THE GAME: Thanks Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

The Game celebrated an anniversary and extended an olive branch at the same time.

The Compton rapper’s debut album, The Documentary, turned 12 this week, and he decided to commemorate the moment on Instagram. Game wrote, “12 years ago today I dropped my first album. An album that would go on to sell 10 million copies worldwide and reshape my city and coast.”

He then shouted out to two of the men responsible for helping make his dream come true. “I’m forever in debt to Dr. Dre for believing in my dream and 50 Cent for helping push it through the final stages.”

Talk About It:

Game and Fif’ should end their beef and music together again.

Game’s album was highly anticipated before it dropped — and it lived up to the hype.

There are a lot more artists coming from the West Coast now than there were when Game started. Game’s peers were mainly Snoop and Xzibit.