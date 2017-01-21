Fasho Celebrity News
101.1 The Wiz At The Woman’s Rights March [Photos & Videos]

24 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Womans Rights Pics

Source: Ash mac / Ash Mac

101.1 the Wiz & thousands of people gathered today at Washington Park in support of women’s rights, civil rights and human rights.

Woman & Men marched of side of the Radio One Studios. Thousands of people were in attendance…

The Washington Park event was part of a nationwide Sister March movement after the election of President Donald Trump. Organizers in some 300 cities and 33 countries around the world planned rallies and marches for the day after Trump took the oath of office.

See the videos and pics below.

It was a successful turnout, the city of City looked real good.

