Here’s What Frank Ocean Thinks President Obama Should’ve Done During Trump’s ‘Struggle Speech’

Bella Ramalho

Yesterday’s inauguration was an emotional rollercoaster, and many had a hard time stomaching the sight of our valorous outgoing president shake hands and smile with Orange Creamsicle that has taken over the Oval Office. While the Obamas’ grace was certainly admirable, nobody would’ve blamed them for mean-mugging and side-eyeing their way through the entire ceremony.

In fact, Frank Ocean thinks President Barack Obama should’ve gone even further. In an open letter to the outgoing president, the singer says that it “would’ve been equally presidential if you just walked on out while Donald got through that struggle speech trashing your career.”

From the desk of #frankocean A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:43am PST

Now, that would’ve been a true drop-the-mic moment. But, alas, the Obamas are too classy for that kind of behavior, so we’ll just have to fill in the blanks of what they were thinking using Michelle Obama‘s facial expressions as a guide:

I. Can't. Breathe. 😂😂😭💀 #IAmMichelle A photo posted by Beyoncé, Solange and others (@formation.tour.2016) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

