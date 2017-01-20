ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes

Danielle Jennings

ABC network might as well be called “Shonda Rhimes TV,” as the powerhouse television creator has multiple successful shows on the network that fans simply can’t get enough of. It appears that not only is ABC more than satisfied with all things Shondaland, but they want even more because they have just ordered a new series from the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder.

Shadow and Act reports that ABC has committed to a pilot order for Shonda Rhimes new series, which is a legal drama. The official synopsis of this as-yet-untitled drama is as follows:

“Set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka ‘The Mother Court,’ this legal drama follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high profile and high stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.”

If the pilot is eventually picked up to a full series, it will mark a record-setting six shows on ABC hailing from Rhimes, which is an incredible feat for any woman in television and especially a woman of color.

While fans wait for the return of the hugely popular TGIT line-up on ABC on Thursday nights, which returns on Januray 26th, there is high anticipation of another Shonda Rhimes series, Still Star-Crossed. The romantic period drama picks up where Romeo & Juliet left off and is set to premiere later this year.

You can check out the FULL trailer for Still Star-Crossed BELOW:





