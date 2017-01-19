JustAsh
Huh? Kanye Isn’t “Traditionally American?”

3 hours ago

In WTF news, Kanye West was not asked to perform at President Elect Trump’s inauguration, despite what you may have thought or heard. BUT you would never believe the reason why…

“Tom Barrack, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, told CNN‘s Erin Burnett that the inauguration wasn’t a “fitting” venue for Kanye’s music.

He’s been great, he considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue.” He added. “It’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy, we just haven’t asked him to perform. And we move on with our agenda.” – Love B. Scott

Sooo what is “typically and traditionally Amercian?” African Americans aren’t that?

