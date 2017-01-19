Fasho Celebrity News
9 Year Old Girl Killed in double shooting In Avondale

4 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Cincinnati this is just sad, I can’t believe this, someone would shoot a 9 year old baby.

She was killed in a double shooting yesterday, Cincinnati police homicide investigators said.

The girl and her father were shot in a home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue about 5:30 p.m.

They were taken to separate hospitals.

Please keep this family in your prayers Via:FOX19

