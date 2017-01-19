The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Beef Between Taxstone & Troy Ave Cause T.I. Concert Shooting? [EXCLUSIVE]

6 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
A T.I.‘s concert in New York City made headlines last year when gunshots went off, and one person was killed. Right after the concert, Troy Ave was arrested and later released on bail, AND video surfaced showing Troy Ave firing shots in a rather crowded section of the venue.

But police have recently arrested hip-hop podcast-er Taxstone in connection with the incident, which might mean that Troy Ave’s involvement in the whole thing isn’t as major as we all thought it was. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

