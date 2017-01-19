Did Beef Between Taxstone & Troy Ave Cause T.I. Concert Shooting? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A T.I.‘s concert in New York City made headlines last year when gunshots went off, and one person was killed. Right after the concert, Troy Ave was arrested and later released on bail, AND video surfaced showing Troy Ave firing shots in a rather crowded section of the venue.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But police have recently arrested hip-hop podcast-er Taxstone in connection with the incident, which might mean that Troy Ave’s involvement in the whole thing isn’t as major as we all thought it was. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10pm EST.

RELATED: T.I. On How He Feels About Troy Ave. After Club Shooting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Troy Ave Disappointed The Fans Rooting For Him [EXCLUSIVE]