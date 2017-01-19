Did Beef Between Taxstone & Troy Ave Cause T.I. Concert Shooting? [EXCLUSIVE]

A T.I.‘s concert in New York City made headlines last year when gunshots went off, and one person was killed. Right after the concert, Troy Ave was arrested and later released on bail, AND video surfaced showing Troy Ave firing shots in a rather crowded section of the venue.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But police have recently arrested hip-hop podcast-er Taxstone in connection with the incident, which might mean that Troy Ave’s involvement in the whole thing isn’t as major as we all thought it was. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10pm EST.
RELATED: T.I. On How He Feels About Troy Ave. After Club Shooting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: How Troy Ave Disappointed The Fans Rooting For Him [EXCLUSIVE]
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
24 photos Launch gallery
1. C- Murder
Source:Getty Images
1 of 24
2. Tupac
Source:Getty Images
2 of 24
3. Lil’ Wayne
Source:Getty Images
3 of 24
4. Cassidy
Source:Getty Images
4 of 24
5. Slick Rick
Source:Getty Images
5 of 24
6. Shyne
Source:Getty Images
6 of 24
7. Remy Ma
Source:Getty Images
7 of 24
8. Gucci Mane
Source:Getty Images
8 of 24
9. T.I.
Source:Getty Images
9 of 24
10. BG
Source:Getty Images
10 of 24
11. G-Dep
Source:Getty Images
11 of 24
12. Fat Joe
Source:Getty Images
12 of 24
13. Beanie Sigel
Source:Getty Images
13 of 24
14. Lil’ Kim
Source:Getty Images
14 of 24
15. Chief Keef
Source:Getty Images
15 of 24
16. Ja Rule
Source:Getty Images
16 of 24
17. Lil Boosie
Source:Getty Images
17 of 24
18. Wiz Khalifa
Source:Getty Images
18 of 24
19. Ol’ Dirty Bastard
Source:Getty Images
19 of 24
20. Mystikal
Source:Getty Images
20 of 24
21. Snoop Dogg
Source:Getty Images
21 of 24
22. Foxy Brown
Source:Getty Images
22 of 24
23. Notorious B.I.G.
Source:Getty Images
23 of 24
24. Black Rob
Source:Getty Images
24 of 24