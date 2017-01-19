The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Praise Break: Canton Jones – G.O.D. [EXCLUSIVE]

5 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment


We got something to uplift your spirits today! Listen to the audio player to hear Canton Jones‘ “G.O.D.” in the latest Praise Break!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: Erica Campbell On Why She Wanted To Do “I Luh God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Praise Break: Hip-Hop Preacher Eric Thomas On What We Owe To Ourselves [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: VaShawn Mitchell “Joy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

100 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Canton Jones , g.o.d. , Praise Break

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 4 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 5 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 7 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 7 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 week ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago