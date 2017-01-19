Praise Break: Canton Jones – G.O.D. [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

We got something to uplift your spirits today! Listen to the audio player to hear Canton Jones‘ “G.O.D.” in the latest Praise Break!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

