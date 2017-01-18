The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Gets Rickey’s Friend Eugene Locked Up [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Black Tony calls up yet again with another problem. Some way or another, through all of the antics Black Tony gets up to when he’s not on the radio, he got his trap-assistant into some hot water with the law. Little did Rickey Smiley know, the man working under Black Tony is Rickey’s very own friend, Eugene!

Black Tony puts a hysterical Eugene on the phone to try and get Rickey to sort out all the drama. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

