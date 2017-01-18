Black Tony Gets Rickey’s Friend Eugene Locked Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony calls up yet again with another problem. Some way or another, through all of the antics Black Tony gets up to when he’s not on the radio, he got his trap-assistant into some hot water with the law. Little did Rickey Smiley know, the man working under Black Tony is Rickey’s very own friend, Eugene!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Black Tony puts a hysterical Eugene on the phone to try and get Rickey to sort out all the drama. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Black Tony Says A Woman Is Trying To Trap Him Because He’s Famous [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Calls Rickey Smiley Stressed Out About Car Problems [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Gets Offended By Rickey Smiley’s Furniture Questions [EXCLUSIVE]

[