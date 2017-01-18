Gary With Da Tea Explains Why He Doesn’t Feel Comfortable Going Off His Meds [EXCLUSIVE]

Why Rickey Smiley and everybody were talking about the latest episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” when the subject of Gary With Da Tea‘s medicine came up. Headkrack, Da Brat and Rickey think that Gary With Da Tea shouldn’t perform on his medicine, and that he should figure out a way to take it only when he’s not performing.
But Gary doesn’t like the idea of not taking his medication, ever. Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Tune in weekdays from 6-10am EST to hear “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE!
It’s Gary With Da Tea! [PHOTOS]
79 photos Launch gallery
1. Gary With Da Tea & Celebrity Friends
1 of 79
2. Gary With Da Tea & Young Jeezy In All Black For Trap Or Die 3
2 of 79
3. Gary With Da Tea
3 of 79
4. Gary With DA Tea & Rickey Smiley Morning Show
4 of 79
5. Gary With Da Tea
5 of 79
6. Got a family to feed! Family to feed
Source:Instagram
6 of 79
7. Juicy Got Us Cracking Up In Studio.
7 of 79
8. Tory Lanez
8 of 79
9. Gary & Donnie Simpson
Source:Instagram
9 of 79
10. Gary & Johnny Gill
Source:Instagram
10 of 79
11. Gary & Usher Baby!
Source:Instagram
11 of 79
12. Gary With Da Tea
12 of 79
13. Gary With Da Tea
13 of 79
14. Gary Headkrack, & Tika Sumpter
14 of 79
15. Gary & The Tiny Twins of Little Women Of Atlanta
15 of 79
16. Gary & The Tiny Twins of Little Women Of Atlanta
16 of 79
17. Gary With Da Tea & Erica Ash
17 of 79
18. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCa
18 of 79
19. Gary With Da Tea
Source:StarterCam
19 of 79
20. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey Smiley With Fans
Source:StarterCam
20 of 79
21. Gary With Da Tea & Jermaine Dupri
Source:Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
21 of 79
22. Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
22 of 79
23. Kandi Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
23 of 79
24. Gary With Da Tea & Samuel L. Jackson
Source:iOne/RSMS
24 of 79
25. Gary With Da Tea's Art Painting Debuts On Empire
Source:Instagram
25 of 79
26. Jasmine Sullivan Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
26 of 79
27. Ne-Yo Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
27 of 79
28. J Moss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
28 of 79
29. Will Packer and Affion Crockett Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:iOne/RSMS
29 of 79
30. Usher and Gary Wit Da Tea
Source:Instagram
30 of 79
31. Mary J Blige Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
31 of 79
32. Kendrick Lamar Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
32 of 79
33. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Interactive One
33 of 79
34. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Interactive One
34 of 79
35. Gary Wit Da Tea, Claudia Jordan and Mimi Faust
Source:Instagram
35 of 79
36. Gary Wit Da Tea and Porsha
Source:Instagram
36 of 79
37. Gary With Da Tea & Rickey
Source:Interactive One
37 of 79
38. Gary With Da Tea
Source:Interactive One
38 of 79
39. Elle Varner Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
39 of 79
40. Tameka Raymond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
40 of 79
41. 2014-10-02-10-03-48
41 of 79
42. Columbus Short Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
42 of 79
43. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
43 of 79
44. Wiz Khalifa Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
44 of 79
45. Chadwick Boseman Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
45 of 79
46. Little Women Of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
46 of 79
47. Kevin Hart Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
47 of 79
48. Lala & Terrance J Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
48 of 79
49. Tank Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
49 of 79
50. Preachers of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
50 of 79
51. Atlanta Exes Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
51 of 79
52. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
52 of 79
53. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
53 of 79
54. Gary With Da Tea At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2014
54 of 79
55. Gary With Da Tea
55 of 79
56. Gary With Da Tea
56 of 79
57. Gary With Da Tea Chats About The NAACP Image Awards
57 of 79
58. Gary With Da Tea Rocks A Polo Shirt
Source:@RickeySmiley
58 of 79
59. Gary With Da Tea Smiles For The Camera!
59 of 79
60. Gary With Da Tea, Ebony Steele, Headkrack, Rickey Smiley and Rock-T
60 of 79
61. Gary With Da Tea and the Rickey Smiley Team Celebrate Christmas
61 of 79
62. Gary With Da Tea
62 of 79
63. Gary With Da Tea and Ebony Steele
63 of 79
64. Gary With Da Tea and Rickey Smiley
64 of 79
65. Gary With Da Tea
65 of 79
66. Gary With Da Tea
66 of 79
67. Gary With Da Tea and KeKe Wyatt
67 of 79
68. 2 Chainz with Gary With Da Tea
68 of 79
69. Ebony Steele, Gary With Da Tea, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Kevin Hart, Special K, HeadKrack
69 of 79
70. Gary With Da Tea’s Feet
70 of 79
71. Porsha Stewart & Gary With Da Tea
71 of 79
72. Gary With Da Tea Rocks A Beard
72 of 79
73. Gary With Da Tea At “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 2 Premiere
73 of 79
74. Gary With Da Tea Behind The Scenes
74 of 79
75. Gary With Da Tea & Mona Scott-Young
75 of 79
76. Gary With Da Tea, Mz. Shyneka, Kirk Frost & Rasheeda
76 of 79
77. Gary With Da Tea & Shawty Lo
77 of 79
78. Gary With Da Tea, Traci Steele & DJ Babey Drew
78 of 79
79. Gary With Da Tea’s Feet
79 of 79