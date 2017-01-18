McDonald’s Expanding Big Mac with Smaller and Bigger Version

NEW YORK — McDonald’s Big Mac is getting even bigger. And smaller.

For those who think the Big Mac is a bit too big, McDonald’s is coming out with the Mac Jr. For those who think the Big Mac isn’t quite big enough, McDonald’s is unveiling the Grand Mac.

McDonald’s said it’s going company-wide with the burgers after successful test markets earlier this year in Ohio and Dallas/Fort Worth.

The Big Mac is distinguished by the fact that it has two burger patties instead of one, and it also has the famous “special sauce.” The Grand Mac adds more beef to the two patties, totaling one-third of a pound of beef. The Mac Jr. has just one larger patty, loses the middle bun, but keeps the special sauce.

