Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

McDonald’s Expanding Big Mac with Smaller and Bigger Version

1 day ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

McDonald's Mac Jr.

Source: McDonald’s / McDonald’s


The move the two new Macs come after the popular and legendary fast-food restaurant launched the All-Day Breakfast menu.

 

NEW YORK — McDonald’s Big Mac is getting even bigger. And smaller.

For those who think the Big Mac is a bit too big, McDonald’s is coming out with the Mac Jr. For those who think the Big Mac isn’t quite big enough, McDonald’s is unveiling the Grand Mac.

McDonald’s said it’s going company-wide with the burgers after successful test markets earlier this year in Ohio and Dallas/Fort Worth.

The Big Mac is distinguished by the fact that it has two burger patties instead of one, and it also has the famous “special sauce.” The Grand Mac adds more beef to the two patties, totaling one-third of a pound of beef. The Mac Jr. has just one larger patty, loses the middle bun, but keeps the special sauce.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of McDonald’s

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Big Mac , eatery , expansion , fast food , Grand Mac , Mac Jr. , mcdonalds , Restaurant

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 4 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 5 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 7 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 7 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 week ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago