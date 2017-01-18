News
Watch: This Anti-Trump Protester Actually Set Himself On Fire To Make A Statement

You won't believe your eyes.

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Donald Trump Visits Turnberry Golf Club

Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty


Some people want to see the demise of Donald Trump so badly, they wind up harming themselves.

That was the case for a 45-year-old unidentified man who set himself on fire outside Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. The Daily Mail reports the act was in protest of the President-elect’s looming inauguration. The man was then transported to a hospital with “non-life-threatening burns.”

Eyewitnesses revealed he yelled “Trump” several times as flames ran up his back. The man, who used a lighter and accelerant to start the fire, told reporters, “(I’m protesting) the fact that we’ve elected somebody who is completely incapable of respecting the constitution of the United States.”

The brutally burned man isn’t the only one passionate enough to make a bold statement. More than 400,000 anti-Trump protesters have been flocking to Washington, D.C. this week just ahead of Friday’s Presidential Inauguration, with more than half expected to walk on Saturday in the Women’s March on Washington.

Check out the intense clip above.

