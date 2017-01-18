News
Oklahoma State University Students ‘Celebrate’ MLK Day With Blackface Photo

Really?

1 day ago

The families of victims of police brutality, community...

An Oklahoma State University student came under fire after posting a photo of four women in front of an OSU banner in blackface. To top it off, the caption read in part, “Celebrating our first MLK day off of school.”

From Kfor:

“So, you are not celebrating anything. You are not doing it for a positive response. You are doing it for a negative response,” said classmate Torrie Eddens. She was appalled an Oklahoma State student was behind the picture.

“We are supposed to be of diversity, and we are all supposed to be one. We are all supposed to be Cowboys, and you are doing something that divides us and it’s like why?” she said.

One student said he didn’t mind the post or its contents. The site continues:

It’s a question other students are also asking. Some feel there are multiple answers. “I think it’s just inflammatory, to get people’s attention. I don’t think it’s pure racism. I think it’s just trying to get a reaction out of people,” said Parker Upton.

Other students, like Zeke Jackson, don’t see a problem. “I’m black, and I’m white and I’m part Native American. They are not doing anything offensive. I don’t really mind it,” Jackson said. The post was online for a little more than a day.

Although it’s unclear whether any OSU students will actually face punishment, the institution did release the following statement, according to Kfor:

“We have identified the students in the post. It was not appropriate. We have contacted them and asked them to take down the post. We will meet with the students to talk about the ramifications and take disciplinary actions if necessary,” said Gary Shutt, Director of Communications.

See the post that had everyone talking above and leave your thoughts below.

