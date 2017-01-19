OnAirWithSharif Trey Songz & Fabolous – “Keys To The Street” (Video)

Trey Songs & Fabolous dropped off their latest duo collaboration to help give birth to 2017. If you have never heard what a Trappy New Year sounds like head, click here and download the project. Now with everyone always making claims of being the “Key To The Street”, it was only right that Fab and Trey take the song and put their trappy new years spin on it. Watch what Trey Songz and Fabolous does with their set of keys to the streets below.

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithSharif

OnAirWithSharifDKing.Tumblr.Com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: