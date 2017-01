Mike Epps stopped by the 101.1 THe Wiz studios to talk about his up coming Festival Of Laughs show coming to the Cintas Center Feb 4th.

He also, Gave his views on Donald Trump, The Soulja Boy Fight, The Down The Way Challenge, and a whole lot more…

Check out the video and audio below and get you a good laugh!!!

