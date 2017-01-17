JustAsh
Jennifer Holliday Received Death Threats

7 hours ago

Celebrities Visit Broadway - October 8, 2016

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Even though Jennifer Holliday will NOT be performing at President Elect Trump’s inauguration, that didn’t stop trolls from sending her death threats when her performance wasn’t even confirmed.

“Initially, Jennifer wanted to sing “Because I’m an artist and I love America.” She added, “I have performed for four other presidents. I started with Ronald Reagan, daddy Bush, Bush, the Clintons during their eight years… So I didn’t think anything of it.”

It wasn’t until she started reading the comments that she realized that “People weren’t really ‘doing’ America right now.” – Love B Scott

Check out the full interview

 

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

