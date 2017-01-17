Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Martin Luther King III Met With President Elect Trump [VIDEO]

4 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Martin Luther King Jr the 3rd had a meeting with Donald Trump at Trump Towers.

Mr King says he and Donald Trump were able to find some common ground on a day dedicated to his late father.

How do you feel about this?

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

MLK 2015 PICS

16 photos Launch gallery

MLK 2015 PICS

Continue reading Martin Luther King III Met With President Elect Trump [VIDEO]

MLK 2015 PICS

 

 

 

donjuanfasho , Elect Trump , Fasho Celebrity News , Martin Luther King III , Meet , President , With

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 2 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 3 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 5 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 5 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 6 days ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 6 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 6 days ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 7 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 2 weeks ago