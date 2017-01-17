Is The Weekend Dating Selena Gomez???

The tabloids have started paying attention to The Weeknd‘s personal life — and he doesn’t like it one bit.

According to Hollywood Life, he doesn’t want his romance with Selena Gomez in the spotlight, so he’s making sure they stay as under-the-radar as possible. A pal says, “He is not in any mood to be the next Bennifer or Brangelina, and if it gets to those crazy levels, he will shut down the relationship immediately. He doesn‘t want to be a pawn in anyone’s game, he doesn‘t want his relationships to become a Taylor Swift-type joke.”

Sounds like a challenge to paparazzi, if you ask us.

Talk About It:

He has a point — though we’re not sure how much luck he’ll have staying on the DL.

Good thing he ditched that old haircut.

Selena probably agrees with him on this.

A joke? What will Swifties think of this?