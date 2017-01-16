Music
Home > Music

Steve Harvey Won’t Attending Trump’s Inauguration Because Marjorie Said ‘No’

24 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty


Steve Harvey may have met with president-elect hot Cheeto Donald Trump, but he won’t be at the Inauguration ceremony this Friday thanks to his wife Marjorie Harvey, who whisked the talk show host away for his 60th birthday.

“I’ll be turning 60 on Tuesday and my wife is taking me far away,” Steve reportedly told a group of reporters after his meeting with Trump at the Trump Towers. “So, I won’t be at anybody’s inauguration because my wife said ‘no.’”

In case you missed it, though we’re sure you didn’t, Steve met with Trump to discuss housing in inner cities (a.k.a become a photo opp for the unpopular president-elect).

While we don’t agree with Steve’s meeting, Marjorie took to social media to praise her husband for standing in “the face of adversity” even when “doing the right thing sometimes isn’t popular.”


Gotta appreciate a woman who goes hard for her man.

RELATED STORIES:

Steve Harvey Issues iPhone Notes Statement Amid Backlash

TV Host Steve Harvey Visits Trump Tower To Discuss American Inner Cities

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Stephane Cardinale – Corbis, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and HelloBeautiful

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Marjorie Harvey , Steve Harvey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 2 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 3 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 5 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 5 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 6 days ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 6 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 6 days ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 7 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 2 weeks ago