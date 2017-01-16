National
The Easiest Way To Get Your Identity Stolen That You Never Knew!!!

2 hours ago

DJ J.Dough
Celebrity Sightings in Miami Beach - New Year's Eve 2008

Source: John Parra / Getty

Throwing up a peace sign in regular photos and selfies has become sooo normal that it’s part of the picture taking process for many. But, that mite change because a study has came out saying that your fingerprints could possibly be lifted from photos if the shot is close enough. To be exact at least nine feet away to be exact.

Researchers at Japan’s National Institute of Informatics gave examples to there research, noting that in 2014 hackers were able to lift fingerprints from Germany’s defense minister and unlock her phone strictly from using photos of her hands. Yeah sounds tooo crazy right? One of the researchers said in another interview that if you have a picture with strong enough lighting in it, that a person’s fingerprint data can be recreated easily. Do you think this will stop people from using their fingerprints as passwords or throwing up peace signs in selfies?

Identity theft

comments
