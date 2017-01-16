The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Wants To Bring 100 Live Chickens To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

10 hours ago

A very excited Black Tony called Rickey Smiley to tell him that he came up on about 100 live chickens while he was out on the trap. While the chickens chirp in the background, Black Tony tells Rickey that he wants to bring them down to the radio station to figure out what to do with them.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am!

