At the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York where promoter Floyd Mayweather and multi-division former world champion Adrien Broner held a press conference to discuss Broner’s upcoming clash with jr. welterweight contender Adrian Granados, Mayweather delivered a deep speech on fighters who want his lifestyle and more. Mayweather blamed himself for gloating the lifestyle but says that lifestyle took time.

