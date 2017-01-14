Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

NFL Moving Chargers from San Diego to Los Angeles

1 day ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

Football

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty


UPDATED 1/12/17, 11:10 a.m. ET:

Chargers owner Dean Spanos confirmed that he will be moving his team to Los Angeles in a letter released on Thursday morning:

The team also changed their Twitter name immediately after the letter went out:

See original story below.

After five and a half decades, the San Diego Chargers will be in San Diego no more. ESPN is reporting that the NFL team will announce on Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles.

Team chairman Dean Spanos has been trying to get a new stadium built in San Diego for over 15 years. A ballot initiative that could have funded a stadium, along with a convention center, was roundly defeated in November. It got only 43% approval from voters, far short of the 66.7% it needed in order to pass.

There were also reports that the team called an early-morning staff meeting on Thursday, presumably to discuss the move.

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Scott Halleran and Getty Images

Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

The Best Moment From Cleveland Cavaliers Ring Ceremony & Opening Game [PHOTOS]

37 photos Launch gallery

The Best Moment From Cleveland Cavaliers Ring Ceremony & Opening Game [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Best Moment From Cleveland Cavaliers Ring Ceremony & Opening Game [PHOTOS]

The Best Moment From Cleveland Cavaliers Ring Ceremony & Opening Game [PHOTOS]

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks in front of the Larry O'Brien championship trophy before a game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,usa,waist up,sport,talking,ohio,basketball - sport,nba,match - sport,cleveland cavaliers,owner,cleveland - ohio,quicken loans arena,new york knicks,larry o'brien nba championship trophy,dan gilbert - businessman,nba pro basketball

Chargers , football , Los Angeles , Moving , NFL , relocating , San Diego

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 5 hours ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 1 day ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 3 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 3 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 4 days ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 4 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 4 days ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 5 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 6 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 1 week ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 1 week ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 1 week ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 1 week ago