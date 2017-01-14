The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Figures Out The Fastest Way To Get Kids To School [EXCLUSIVE]

2 days ago

Rickey Smiley got a very noisy call from Black Tony, who was in an ambulance. But he wasn’t in ambulance because he got hurt, he was driving. He figured it was a great way to get everybody to school fast- and the kids didn’t seem to mind, either. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10am EST.

