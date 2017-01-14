Black Tony Figures Out The Fastest Way To Get Kids To School [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley got a very noisy call from Black Tony, who was in an ambulance. But he wasn’t in ambulance because he got hurt, he was driving. He figured it was a great way to get everybody to school fast- and the kids didn’t seem to mind, either. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

