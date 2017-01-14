Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Lamar Odom Wants Khloe Kardashian Back in His Life

6 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

LAMAR ODOM OUT IN LA.

Source: Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Getty


Lamar Odom confessed his undying love for ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in a new promo for “The Doctors.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player will appear on the show’s Tuesday, Jan. 17 episode to discus life after rehab.

Co-host Dr. Travis Stork asks Odom about what he’s looking forward to when he looks toward his future.

“Honestly, I want my wife back,” Odom answers in the clip.

Watch below:


Odom was married to Kardashian for seven years before his addictions became too much for her to bear. After filing for divorce in 2013, it was finalized in December after Odom recovered from a near-fatal drug overdose months earlier.

Kardashian temporarily withdrew the initial petition after the incident, but filed again in May 2016.

The reality show star has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson since September 2016.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURWeb

Picture Courtesy of Philip Ramey Photography, LLC and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and The Doctors

The Best Moment From Cleveland Cavaliers Ring Ceremony & Opening Game [PHOTOS]

37 photos Launch gallery

The Best Moment From Cleveland Cavaliers Ring Ceremony & Opening Game [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Best Moment From Cleveland Cavaliers Ring Ceremony & Opening Game [PHOTOS]

The Best Moment From Cleveland Cavaliers Ring Ceremony & Opening Game [PHOTOS]

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks in front of the Larry O'Brien championship trophy before a game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,usa,waist up,sport,talking,ohio,basketball - sport,nba,match - sport,cleveland cavaliers,owner,cleveland - ohio,quicken loans arena,new york knicks,larry o'brien nba championship trophy,dan gilbert - businessman,nba pro basketball

khloe kardashian , Lamar Odom , The Doctor's , tristan thompson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 1 day ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 1 day ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 2 days ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 2 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 2 days ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 3 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 4 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 1 week ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 1 week ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 1 week ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 1 week ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 1 week ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 1 week ago