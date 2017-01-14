Paula Patton and Robin Thicke Facing Each Other in a Custody War

has accused her ex-husbandof abusing their 6-year-old son, citing alleged drug use and alcohol abuse, according to court documents obtained by the New York Daily News

“The court finds there is insufficient showing of great or irreparable harm, immediate danger or any other statutory basis for granting relief,” Judge Colin Leis said in his Thursday order.

Patton, 41, asked a court to overhaul Thicke’s access to their son, Julian, so he could receive only monitored daytime visits instead of his regular Thursday to Sunday schedule.

In her filing, the actress accused Thicke of “excessive spanking,” which is a claim that Julian reportedly told his Malibu school on Jan. 3, according to court paperwork.

“Over the past year, I have become concerned about (Thicke’s) drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian,” Patton wrote to the court.

“On January 2, 2017, the day before Julian was to return to school from Christmas break, Julian told my mother and me that when (Thicke) spanked him it was really hard.”Patton said she asked Julian to hit her on the back to show her how hard Thicke allegedly hit him. When he struck her, Patton said she was surprised by how much force he used.“Julian said it was worse than that. I then told Julian that I could not keep this secret anymore, and that I have to protect him. He became angry and tense and yelled at me that if I told, he would never tell me anything about (his dad) again,” she wrote.Patton also claimed Thicke showed up to their son’s Kindergarten graduation last June “clearly intoxicated” and that their son told her he put a “curse” on Thicke so he would “throw up” if he had more than five drinks.

The accusations led to an investigation by Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, according to paperwork.

Thicke has denied the claims, stating that his spanking was infrequent and that he and Patton had agreed to the method of punishment.

