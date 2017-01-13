WTFasho Rapper Desiigner Has Found Nemo [VIDEO]

Desiigner found Nemo — and he couldn’t be happier!
The Brooklyn rapper took a break to appreciate nature recently and went to an Australian aquarium. From the looks of things, he had the time of his life. In clips posted to social media, Desiigner meets sea creatures like starfish sharks and stingrays while all while referencing Spongebob Squarepants and making his signature ad-libs.
Desiigner Takers over the Z1079 Summer Jam Stage [Photos]
27 photos Launch gallery
Desiigner Takers over the Z1079 Summer Jam Stage [Photos]
1. Photo credit @Stretchd_341 of 27
2. Photo credit @Stretchd_342 of 27
3. Photo credit @Stretchd_343 of 27
4. Desiigner Takers over the Z1079 Summer Jam Stage [Photos]4 of 27
5. 147244513691845 of 27
6. 147244514176776 of 27
7. 147244514677057 of 27
8. 14724451511128 of 27
9. 147244515615969 of 27
10. 1472445161635410 of 27
11. 1472445165871911 of 27
12. 1472445169764612 of 27
13. 1472445174640913 of 27
14. 1472445179894714 of 27
15. 1472445185351815 of 27
16. 147244519103816 of 27
17. 1472445196746917 of 27
18. 1472445202272918 of 27
19. 1472445206221319 of 27
20. 1472445211257820 of 27
21. 1472445216421921 of 27
22. 1472445221543822 of 27
23. 1472445226077823 of 27
24. 1472445231223224 of 27
25. 1472445236348525 of 27
26. 1472445242288226 of 27
27. 1472445112579327 of 27
comments – Add Yours