#WTFasho Rapper Desiigner Has Found Nemo [VIDEO]

56 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
Desiigner found Nemo — and he couldn’t be happier!

The Brooklyn rapper took a break to appreciate nature recently and went to an Australian aquarium. From the looks of things, he had the time of his life. In clips posted to social media, Desiigner meets sea creatures like starfish sharks and stingrays while all while referencing Spongebob Squarepants and making his signature ad-libs.

