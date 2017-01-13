Fasho Celebrity News
Young MA Is Back With A New Joint – ‘Get This Money’ [VIDEO] [WARNING PARENTAL ADVISORY]

1 hour ago

Don Juan Fasho
Young M.A. is back with a new joint called  “Get This Money” on game night in the video for her latest single off 2015’s Sleep Walkin mixtape.

Take a listen and let me know what you think about it it??? Is it FaSho or FaNo???

Continue reading Young MA Is Back With A New Joint – 'Get This Money' [VIDEO] [WARNING PARENTAL ADVISORY]

