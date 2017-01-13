Meek Mill Is Ready To Fight Drake

Doesn’t he just look like he’s up to no good?

Well we know he isn’t thinking of a master plan if it has anything to do with Drake or Nicki. Looks like the Philly rapper is ready to take his issues to the ring, even though its unclear what beef he currently has with Drake, with another celebrity boxing match?

If Soulja Boy and Chris Brown wasn’t enough for you, Meek has challenged Drake and put a few millions on it.

I still would rather see Chris Brown fight.

