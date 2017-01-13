JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Meek Mill Is Ready To Fight Drake

1 hour ago

justash
Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Doesn’t he just look like he’s up to no good?

Well we know he isn’t thinking of a master plan if it has anything to do with Drake or Nicki. Looks like the Philly rapper is ready to take his issues to the ring, even though its unclear what beef he currently has with Drake, with another celebrity boxing match?

If Soulja Boy and Chris Brown wasn’t enough for you, Meek has challenged Drake and put a few millions on it.

I still would rather see Chris Brown fight.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

celebrity fight , Drake , Just in , Meek Mill , nicki minaj , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 19 hours ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 21 hours ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 2 days ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 2 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 2 days ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 3 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 4 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 7 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 1 week ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 1 week ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 1 week ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 1 week ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 1 week ago