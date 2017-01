Diddy is taking a break from social media, but he had a few words on how he feels about the current state Hip-Hop and “The Culture” of it.

Let’s just say Diddy isn’t too impressed, and he’ll have more words for us at a later date.

#teamLOVE #BLACKMAGIC A video posted by DIDDY (@diddy) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

ok… so what’s the solution? #QTNA

