#OnAirWithKingSharif The Weeknd – “Party Monster” (Video)

2 hours ago

On Air With King
The Weekend has been a Star boy for quite some time, before his latest project star boy was even birthed. With The Weekend’s first hit single sharing the same name of “Starboy”taking billboard by storm, i could only imagine The Weekend transforming into “Party Monster”. after all, The Weekend has garnered a lot of success thus far which is more than enough reason to be a “Party Monster”. recently The Weekend has recently grace the GQ Community being the Front man for the Sound + Style Movement. The Weekend has also named as one of the Headliners for “Bonnaroo”. its a good time for the Toronto Starboy. Watch the Party Monster video below.

 

 

King Sharif & JustAsh on Fox 19

King Sharif & JustAsh on Fox 19

King Sharif & JustAsh on Fox 19

 

