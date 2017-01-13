OnAirWithKingSharif The Weeknd – “Party Monster” (Video)

The Weekend has been a Star boy for quite some time, before his latest project star boy was even birthed. With The Weekend’s first hit single sharing the same name of “Starboy”taking billboard by storm, i could only imagine The Weekend transforming into “Party Monster”. after all, The Weekend has garnered a lot of success thus far which is more than enough reason to be a “Party Monster”. recently The Weekend has recently grace the GQ Community being the Front man for the Sound + Style Movement. The Weekend has also named as one of the Headliners for “Bonnaroo”. its a good time for the Toronto Starboy. Watch the Party Monster video below.

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing

OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com