Rickey Smiley Tries To Gets To The Bottom Of Juicy & Beyonce’s Feud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As Rickey Smiley says, “Juicy‘s star is rising” and things are heating up on “Little Women: Atlanta.” Thus, he wants to get down to the bottom of Juicy and Beyonce‘s beef with each other. Beyonce claims that Juicy is a bully, but Juicy feels that she doesn’t get the respect that she deserves from Beyonce.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rickey Smiley mediates their discussion and tries get somewhere with them. Plus, Juicy also discusses what fans can look forward to next on “Little Women: Atlanta.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip for “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST!

RELATED: Juicy Announces Big News About “Little Women: Atlanta!” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Juicy Scolds Everyone For Bringing Up “Little Women: Atlanta” Wing Incident [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shocks Juicy With Gospel Ode To “Little Women: Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]