Rickey Smiley Tries To Gets To The Bottom Of Juicy & Beyonce’s Feud [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

4 hours ago

As Rickey Smiley says, “Juicy‘s star is rising” and things are heating up on “Little Women: Atlanta.”  Thus, he wants to get down to the bottom of Juicy and Beyonce‘s beef with each other. Beyonce claims that Juicy is a bully, but Juicy feels that she doesn’t get the respect that she deserves from Beyonce.

Rickey Smiley mediates their discussion and tries get somewhere with them. Plus, Juicy also discusses what fans can look forward to next on “Little Women: Atlanta.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip for “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10am EST!

