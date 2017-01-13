OnAirWithKingSharif A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q – “Floyd Mayweather” (Video)

Continue reading Last Night In NYC: Music Choice ‘Soundcheck Sessions’ with Bridget Kelly, Rico Love & Kreesha Turner

Last Night In NYC: Music Choice 'Soundcheck Sessions' with Bridget Kelly, Rico Love & Kreesha Turner

<em>Last Night In NYC</em>...On Friday, December 11th, <strong><span style="color:#000000;"><span class="il">Music</span> <span class="il">Choice</span></span></strong><span style="color:#000000;"><em>, the #1 <span class="il">music</span> provider on TV, </em></span><span style="color:#000000;">hosted the last stop of its </span><em><span style="color:#000000;">'<span class="il">Music</span> <span class="il">Choice</span> Presents: Sound Check Sessions'</span></em><span style="color:#000000;"> featuring Artist/Producer Extraordinaire and <strong>SFPL</strong>'s Fly Cover Guy, </span><strong><span style="color:#000000;">Rico Love </span></strong><span style="color:#000000;">at their studio right in the heart of NYC. </span>

<span style="color:#000000;">During the session, Rico treated 20 lucky fans to an acoustic performance followed by a candid discussion about love, life and everything that inspires his <span class="il">music</span></span><span style="color:#000000;">. Also hitting the stage was Canadian/Jamaican recording artist and songwriter, <strong>Kreesha Turner</strong> and our past Digital Blog Cover Girl, singer/songwriter and Grammy Winner, <strong>Bridget Kelly</strong>.</span>

<span style="color:#000000;">All performers sung a few of their popular tracks, as well as, covered a some tunes from their past and present favorite singers. </span>

<span style="color:#000000;">Kreesha started off with a medley of hits, from Soul all the way to the Caribbean -- ending off with her hit single "Sexy Gal."</span>

<span style="color:#000000;">Bridget then hits the stage and gives us a live glimpse of the <em>Cut To...Bridget Kelly</em> and <em>Summer of 17</em> EP's. </span>

<span style="color:#000000;">Lastly, Rico closed out the show serving superb vocals over his own-produced and self-written cuts from his album <em>TTLO (Turn The Lights On)</em>. </span>

<span style="color:#000000;">The concert series is a direct reflection of <span class="il">Music </span><span class="il">Choice</span>'s commitment to enhancing <span class="il">music</span> fans' experiences by bringing them closer to artists that matter and providing a meaningful platform for emerging superstars. The sessions are also part of the </span><em><span style="color:#000000;">MC 100 </span></em><span style="color:#000000;">campaign, a celebration of the year in <span class="il">music</span>. </span>