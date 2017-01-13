Music & Entertainment
#OnAirWithKingSharif A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Don Q – "Floyd Mayweather" (Video)

2 hours ago

On Air With King
Highbridge The Label Artists, A-Boogie wit Da Hoodie & Don Q come together to drop their “Floyd Mayweather” visual. As A-Booogie and Don Q continue to push and put on for New York City, they also displayed their versatility touching remix such as this this Young Thug Remix. Watch the Highbridge The Label duo have fun with the homie PNB Rock in the video below.

 

 

