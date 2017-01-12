JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Don’t Be Fooled By The Rocks She Got, They’re From Drake

4 hours ago

justash
5 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 22, 2016

Source: BG001/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

You might just see Jenny from The Block… with Drake. And with a few new accessories that’s probably more expensive than your home. $100,000 at that for a necklace.

According to People Magazine that’s the type of money Drake is dropping on the actress/singer/dancer/mommy.

The rapper, 30, purchased the Tiffany Victoria necklace for $100,000, PEOPLE can confirm. Lopez wore the 17? diamond strand— which features over 15 carats worth of round, pear and marquise-shaped diamonds set in platinum — on New Year’s Eve as seen in the photo above.  (Tiffany & Co. did not offer comment.)

The 47-year-old singer attended Drake’s New Year’s Eve show at the Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub, cheering him from the audience and fueling dating rumors even further.

Romance speculation first sparked when the musical duo posted the below cuddly photo on Instagram, teasing an upcoming collaboration. Then they were seen kissing on the dance floor at a winter wonderland holiday event, where they were appropriately crowned king and queen of the ball.

But don’t be fooled by the rocks that Drake gave her: They’re not in a rush to define their relationship.

“Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Friends have no idea where the relationship is going.”

Must be niceeee

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Drake , gifts , J.LO , Just Ash , Just in , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 24 hours ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 day ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 day ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 day ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 2 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 3 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 6 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 6 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 7 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 7 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 1 week ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 1 week ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 1 week ago