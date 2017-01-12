WTFasho Soulja Boys House Has Been Robbed!!!

While Soulja Boy is training for his big fight with Chris Brown and learning how to protect himself in the ring, he apparently left his home unprotected and was robbed early Tuesday morning.

TMZ reports that a man broke into Soulja’s Hollywood house by breaking down the front door and got out with $10,000 in cash and $12,000 worth of jewelry. Soulja was not home at the time, but his surveillance system was activated and captured the crook on camera. So far no arrest has been made and the burglary is under investigation.

Fasho Thoughts: