Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Soulja Boys House Has Been Robbed!!!

31 mins ago

Don Juan Fasho
0 reads
Leave a comment

While Soulja Boy is training for his big fight with Chris Brown and learning how to protect himself in the ring, he apparently left his home unprotected and was robbed early Tuesday morning.

TMZ reports that a man broke into Soulja’s Hollywood house by breaking down the front door and got out with $10,000 in cash and $12,000 worth of jewelry. Soulja was not home at the time, but his surveillance system was activated and captured the crook on camera. So far no arrest has been made and the burglary is under investigation.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Naturally you have to wonder if Chris Brown or his crew could somehow be involved since the two are feuding.
  • Police have no evidence that Brown had any part in this.
  • Soulja needs a better lock on his door.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

12 photos Launch gallery

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Continue reading #WTFasho Soulja Boys House Has Been Robbed!!!

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/4212443/rich-people-problems-watch-chris-brown-and-soulja-cat-fight-over-a-girl-instagram/">Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s beef</a> began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

#WTFasho , Been , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Has , House , Robbed , Soulja Boys

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 15 hours ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 16 hours ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 2 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 3 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 6 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 6 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 7 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 7 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 7 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 7 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 7 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 7 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 7 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 1 week ago