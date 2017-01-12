Senate Takes First Step to Repeal Obama Care

The Senate this morning (Thursday) took the first step toward repealing President Barack Obama‘s Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

In a 51-48 vote, which stayed along party lines, the Senate passed a measure that will ease the way for it to take action toward repealing Obamacare as early as next month. The House is expected to vote on the measure tomorrow. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “We must act quickly to bring relief to the American people.”

The Affordable Care Act extends health insurance to 20 million Americans and prevented insurance companies from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions. President-Elect Donald Trump and the Republicans want to repeal Obamacare but have not yet unveiled a replacement plan. (Time)