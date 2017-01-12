Senate Takes First Step to Repeal Obama Care

3 reads Leave a comment
The Senate this morning (Thursday) took the first step toward repealing President Barack Obama‘s Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
In a 51-48 vote, which stayed along party lines, the Senate passed a measure that will ease the way for it to take action toward repealing Obamacare as early as next month. The House is expected to vote on the measure tomorrow. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “We must act quickly to bring relief to the American people.”
The Affordable Care Act extends health insurance to 20 million Americans and prevented insurance companies from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions. President-Elect Donald Trump and the Republicans want to repeal Obamacare but have not yet unveiled a replacement plan. (Time)
10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Remember when the Prez danced to Drake’s “Hotline Bling”?5 of 10
6. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours