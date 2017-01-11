The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Barack Obama’s Excellence Cannot Be Denied [EXCLUSIVE]

23 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Last night, Barack Obama gave his farewell speech to the nation from his hometown of Chicago. For the last time as the 44th President of the United States, America’s first black President addressed his people, and reminded us of all the amazing things he accomplished during his administration. He also included a heartfelt thank you to his wife, Michelle Obama, and the classiest of digs at Donald Trump.

Rickey Smiley looks back on his 8 years as president and marvels at everything he overcame to go down in history as one of America’s most beloved presidents. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

