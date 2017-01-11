Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Coming Soon to Taco Bell: Taco Shells Made Out of Fried Chicken

23 hours ago

Radio Blog
1 reads
Leave a comment

US-ECONOMY

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty


Taco Bell hasn’t been afraid of pushing the bottomless envelope of daring dishes but this time, things are getting a tad extreme.

On Jan. 26, the brand will launch the Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide, according to USA Today’s For The Win.

In other words, you can soon get your hands on a taco with a fried-chicken shell.

According to a news release, it’s “the first taco shell made entirely of marinated, all-white crispy chicken.” The chicken is apparently seasoned with “bold Mexican spices” and the taco is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and an avocado ranch sauce.

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Paul J. Richards and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Taco Bell

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

34 photos Launch gallery

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Continue reading Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]

eatery , fast food , Fried chicken , Restaurant , Taco Bell , Taco Shells

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 20 hours ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 20 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 21 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 day ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 2 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 3 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 6 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 6 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 7 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 7 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 7 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 7 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 7 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 7 days ago