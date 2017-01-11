Coming Soon to Taco Bell: Taco Shells Made Out of Fried Chicken

Taco Bell hasn’t been afraid of pushing the bottomless envelope of daring dishes but this time, things are getting a tad extreme.

On Jan. 26, the brand will launch the Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide, according to USA Today’s For The Win.

In other words, you can soon get your hands on a taco with a fried-chicken shell.

According to a news release, it’s “the first taco shell made entirely of marinated, all-white crispy chicken.” The chicken is apparently seasoned with “bold Mexican spices” and the taco is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and an avocado ranch sauce.

The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell. The #NakedChickenChalupa will be exposed January 26. pic.twitter.com/m26nRt5v9B — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 11, 2017

