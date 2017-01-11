Coming Soon to Taco Bell: Taco Shells Made Out of Fried Chicken

1 reads Leave a comment
Taco Bell hasn’t been afraid of pushing the bottomless envelope of daring dishes but this time, things are getting a tad extreme.
On Jan. 26, the brand will launch the Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide, according to USA Today’s For The Win.
In other words, you can soon get your hands on a taco with a fried-chicken shell.
According to a news release, it’s “the first taco shell made entirely of marinated, all-white crispy chicken.” The chicken is apparently seasoned with “bold Mexican spices” and the taco is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and an avocado ranch sauce.
READ MORE: WKYC.com
Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Paul J. Richards and Getty Images
Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Taco Bell
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
34 photos Launch gallery
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
1. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour1 of 34
2. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour2 of 34
3. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour3 of 34
4. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour4 of 34
5. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour5 of 34
6. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour6 of 34
7. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour7 of 34
8. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour8 of 34
9. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour9 of 34
10. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour10 of 34
11. 61505480411 of 34
12. 1479392391086112 of 34
13. 1479392395404513 of 34
14. 1478285164605414 of 34
15. 1479392398599915 of 34
16. 147939240523516 of 34
17. 1479392410789917 of 34
18. 147939245356818 of 34
19. 1479392453938719 of 34
20. 1479392456629520 of 34
21. 1479392459953421 of 34
22. 61921733222 of 34
23. 1479392463361823 of 34
24. 1479392465730624 of 34
25. 61921724025 of 34
26. 1479392475574926 of 34
27. 1479392476391927 of 34
28. 61921721628 of 34
29. 1479392483663829 of 34
30. 1479392497534230 of 34
31. 1479392505461231 of 34
32. 1479392507820632 of 34
33. 1478285259400633 of 34
34. 1479392514799234 of 34
comments – Add Yours