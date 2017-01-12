Music & Entertainment
#OnAirWithKingSharif Dave East – 30 N***az (Video)

3 hours ago

On Air With King
The Def Jam & Mass Appeal Signee Dave East has been on a mission, bringing back the New York City feel with the release of his last mixtape project “Kairi Chanel.”  Besides having a solid body of work, becoming a father and being on tour Dave East has been heating up the internet with visuals non stop. Today, Dave East dropped a visual for “30 N***az” off his mainstreem debut “Kairi Chanel.” If you  watched the first episode of BET Networks “Being Mary Jane” lastnight, you would have gotten a sneak peak of the visual as well as East on his first acting role on television. Check out Dave East’s official video for “30 N***az” below.

 

 

