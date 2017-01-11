Don Juan Fasho News
Meek Mill Had A Great Fall!!!

3 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Please tell me you have seen this video of Meek Mill falling? If you haven’t please watch this and get your laugh on… Meek said,

While wearing Yeezy Boosts, Meek slips on one of the icy stairs before flailing in the air and falling under bushes. Covered in snow, the DC4 rapper runs away. “I thought a ghost pushed me,” he joked, adding, “I might sue yeezy!”

But not to worry, Meek was unscathed. He later shared another video of himself walking back into his mom’s house, and this time he was careful not to slip.

