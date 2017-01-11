Do You Care About Fetty Wap’s Sex Tape?

A new sex tape has surfaced with Fetty Wap and ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy. Neither have confirmed who leaked it to the world, and right it’s a lot of he said she said.

“We’re told Fetty’s lawyers have drafted cease and desist letters to websites posting the clip — and also to Alexis. The letter doesn’t accuse her of leaking the video, but we’re told it does warn her a lawsuit could be coming her way if they find out she did. As for whether it’s definitely him on the tape — Fetty’s camp won’t confirm.

We’re told Fetty believes he and Alexis are the only people in possession of the video. As we’ve told you over the years of covering celeb sex tapes — both parties have to sign off on any distribution deal.

For her part, Alexis’ attorney, Eric Croone, tells us … the video was leaked without her permission, and she’s considering legal action too.

Sounds like there’s no chance the rest of this video sees the light of day. Not at this point, anyway.” – TMZ

Soo will you be watching this tape? Not I!

