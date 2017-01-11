JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Do You Care About Fetty Wap’s Sex Tape?

4 hours ago

justash
10 reads
Leave a comment
Fetty Wap Performs At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

A new sex tape has surfaced with Fetty Wap and ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy. Neither have confirmed who leaked it to the world, and right it’s a lot of he said she said.

“We’re told Fetty’s lawyers have drafted cease and desist letters to websites posting the clip — and also to Alexis. The letter doesn’t accuse her of leaking the video, but we’re told it does warn her a lawsuit could be coming her way if they find out she did. As for whether it’s definitely him on the tape — Fetty’s camp won’t confirm.

We’re told Fetty believes he and Alexis are the only people in possession of the video. As we’ve told you over the years of covering celeb sex tapes — both parties have to sign off on any distribution deal.

For her part, Alexis’ attorney, Eric Croone, tells us … the video was leaked without her permission, and she’s considering legal action too.

Sounds like there’s no chance the rest of this video sees the light of day. Not at this point, anyway.” – TMZ

Soo will you be watching this tape? Not I!

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

Fetty Wap , Just Ash , Just in , sex tape , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 20 hours ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 2 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 5 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 5 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 6 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 6 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 6 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 6 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 6 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 6 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 6 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 7 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 7 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 7 days ago