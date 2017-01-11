Vivica A. Fox Apologizes To LGBT Community Over ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ Comments

Danielle Jennings

If you were lucky enough to check out the premiere of Lifetime’s new sexy show Vivica’s Black Magic from Vivica A. Fox, you already know why it’s been the talk of the town since it debuted last week. However, controversy popped up over recent comments made by Fox and a back and forth between her and the LGBT community ensued.

While promoting her new reality show about her quest to create an all-male revue of exotic dancers with hopes to land a Las Vegas residency, Vivica A. Fox ruffled the feathers of many in the LGBT community over her comments regarding who her dancers actually dance for. She remarked “Hell no” when asked if gay men attend the male revue show, she continued with “They dance for women… it’s called the ultimate girls night out.”

These comments were picked up by blogs and very quickly Fox found herself trending on social media and being accused of being homophobic. Well the actress issued a formal apology as reported by the New York Daily News. In response to an Instagram comment calling her homophobic among other things, Fox stated “I’ve been a FRIEND n supporter of the LGBT community for years! My intention was not to offend anyone and I’m woman enough to apologize if you felt that way.”

At press time, Lifetime has not issued any statement on the controversy surrounding Vivica’s Black Magic or Vivica A. Fox herself, and continues to promote the show’s second episode on the network’s social media accounts. You can check out Vivica’s Black Magic Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

