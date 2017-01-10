JustAsh
Beyonce Interviews Solange For “Interview” Magazine

5 hours ago

Prospect 3 Fair

It has to be easy to open up for an interview, when your sister is the one asking you the questions. It’s no question Solange had a great year with a #1 album as well. What can’t the Knowles Sisters do at this point?

Solange shared with us on IG what is soon to come.

“After interviewing my mother and father for A Seat At The Table, it feels like full circle to have chosen my sister to interview me for @InterviewMag,” Solange posted on Instagram. “Spoke about womanism, growing up in a hair salon, and choosing between ‘I could fall in love’ and ‘No Me Queda Mas’. It is one of my favorites to date.”

“If I Could Fall In Love” and “No Me Queda Mas” are two songs from Tejano music legend Selena. The photo she posted on IG is a portrait that will grace the cover of the magazine. Interview, a magazine founded in 1969 by Andy Warhol, features conversations between the world’s greatest minds and are published with no edits.” – IG

Source: IG

