Beyonce Interviews Solange For “Interview” Magazine

It has to be easy to open up for an interview, when your sister is the one asking you the questions. It’s no question Solange had a great year with a #1 album as well. What can’t the Knowles Sisters do at this point?
Solange shared with us on IG what is soon to come.
“After interviewing my mother and father for A Seat At The Table, it feels like full circle to have chosen my sister to interview me for @InterviewMag,” Solange posted on Instagram. “Spoke about womanism, growing up in a hair salon, and choosing between ‘I could fall in love’ and ‘No Me Queda Mas’. It is one of my favorites to date.”
“If I Could Fall In Love” and “No Me Queda Mas” are two songs from Tejano music legend Selena. The photo she posted on IG is a portrait that will grace the cover of the magazine. Interview, a magazine founded in 1969 by Andy Warhol, features conversations between the world’s greatest minds and are published with no edits.” – IG
